Haj 2023: Saudi announces largest operational plan in history

Riyadh: With the Haj season approaching only a few weeks away, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has put in place the “largest operational plan” in the history of the presidency.

The operational plan was announced by the head of the presidency Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia mobilizes 22K personnel to serve pilgrims

Speaking in the presence of Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Al-Sudais said, “We are pleased to announce our operational plan for this Hajj season, considered the largest in the history of the presidency and its agency for the affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has come to an end and that millions of pilgrims are expected. The operational plan will be conducted in accordance with an integrated services system set by our leaders.”

السديس يعلن عن أكبر خطة تشغيلية للرئاسة العامة لشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي لموسم حج هذا العام ١٤٤٤هـ.https://t.co/UZPP2KfUnZ#بسلام_آمنين | #واس_عام pic.twitter.com/Bh1f2LM8dV — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 1, 2023

Al-Sudais indicated that the plan was drawn up based on the experiences of previous seasons.

He noted that the focus of this year’s Haj season is linked to the strategic objectives of the government agency for the year 2024 based on Vision 2030.

During the Haj season, more than 200,000 volunteer hours are clocked while 8,000 volunteer opportunities are provided in the Two Holy Mosques across 10 areas.

Three lakh copies of the Quran will be distributed between the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Also Read Saudi Arabia warns against fake Haj campaigns

The presidency will provide translation services, and spatial guidance as well as expand information for pilgrims in 51 international languages ​​across 49 stations.

Al-Sudais explained that the presidency aims to distribute 40 million litres of Zamzam water in the Two Holy Mosques through over 30,000 distribution points and no less than two million bottles on a daily basis.

In addition, digital technology, mobile applications and robotics will be used to help enhance the experience for worshippers.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.