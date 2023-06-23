Haj 2023: Saudi Red Crescent to provide 2,300 volunteers to help pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid agency, Saudi Red Crescent (SRC) has announced to provide emergency services to Haj pilgrims, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

According to SRC, more than 2,200 doctors are ready to serve the pilgrims in case of emergencies, and over 240 land and air ambulances will also be available.

To prevent any untoward during Haj rituals, more than 700 staff will be working around the Prophet’s Mosque in Medinah.

In a series of tweets it wrote, “SRC is fully prepared and ready to collaborate with security entities to serve Guests of Allah in Hajj season 1444 H.”

Video Reportage I



On #SRCA participation in the annual march of the Hajj Security Forces pic.twitter.com/GGRBn5HL94 — Saudi Red Crescent (@mediasrcaen) June 22, 2023

Reportedly this year, the kingdom has arranged the Haj operational plan largest ever in the number of pilgrims.

A record-breaking 14,000 staff members, as well as more than 8,000 volunteers, will be deployed in holy sites, in the upcoming week to assist and guide pilgrims.

#SRCA has completed its preparations to provide necessary ambulance services to pilgrims during Hajj season 1444 H, with over 2200 health practitioners distributed throughout the entire Hajj journey pic.twitter.com/mWNjptrIH7 — Saudi Red Crescent (@mediasrcaen) June 17, 2023

Also Read Haj 2023: Saudi prepares to welcome over 2M pilgrims from 160 countries

Date:

Haj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, will begin on Monday, June 26.

However, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, June 28.