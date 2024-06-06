Haj 2024: Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly to deliver Arafat sermon

Riyadh: Sheikh Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, an imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, will deliver the sermon on Arafat Day for this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Sheikh Maher will deliver the sermon at the Namirah Mosque, Makkah on Arafat Day, Dhul-Hijjah 9.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has issued a royal order regarding this matter.

This year’s sermon will be available in 20 languages and live on the Haramain Sharifain website.

Also Read Saudi Arabia forecasts hot to scorching weather during Haj 2024

Who is Sheikh Maher?

Sheikh Maher was born in Madinah in 1969 and has memorized the Holy Quran. After graduating from Teachers College of Madinah, he worked as a mathematics teacher in Makkah and later became a student mentor at Prince Abdul Majeed School.

He holds a master’s degree in jurisprudence from Umm Al-Qura University and has also secured a doctorate in Holy Quran interpretation and Islamic jurisprudence. He worked as an assistant professor and vice dean of the Faculty of Postgraduate Studies and Scientific Research.

Sheikh Maher became the Imam and Khateeb of Al Sa’adi Mosque in Al-Awali Neighborhood, Makkah. He then led the worshippers at the Prophets Mosque during the Month of Ramzan in 1426 AH and 1427 AH.

In 1428, he was tasked with leading Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramzan.

About Arafat Day

The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which is expected to begin on Friday, July 14.

The standing at Arafat, one of the four pillars of Haj and the most important ritual of the annual pilgrimage, will start after the Arafat sermon and performance of Dhuhr and Asr prayers in combined and shortened form.