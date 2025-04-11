Haj 2025 flights from Hyderabad to begin on April 29

Hyderabad: Flights for Haj 2025 pilgrims from Hyderabad will begin on April 29 and continue until May 29, according to the interim schedule shared by Saudi Airlines with the Telangana State Haj Committee.

Saudi Airlines officials met with Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha and presented the flight schedule. Officials including Ms. Asha Rani, Syed Hidayat Hassan Sajidi, and Saif Sheikh also briefed him on the arrangements and facilities being provided to pilgrims during departure and return.

Seven flights to depart Hyderabad for Haj 2025

As per the schedule, seven flights will leave between April 29 and May 13, taking pilgrims directly to Madinah. Flights departing from May 16 onward will land in Jeddah. The final flight is scheduled for May 29.

Maulana Khusro Pasha requested Saudi Airlines to ensure smooth arrangements for both the outbound and return journeys. He also said the Chief Minister has assured that all basic facilities will be available at the airport, and directed concerned departments to complete all essential work on time. He urged all government departments to provide better services to pilgrims.

Final installment

Meanwhile, the Hajj Committee of India has given selected pilgrims time until April 19 to pay the final installment of Hajj expenses.

Around 7,500 pilgrims from Telangana are expected to travel this year.

At the last minute, 2118 pilgrims have canceled their journey.