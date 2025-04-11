Gold rates in Hyderabad skyrocket, break all-time high record for 3rd time in April

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad skyrocketed in the past three days and broke all-time high records third time in April.

In the current month, all-time high records were broken on April 1, 3, and 11.

On Friday, the rates once again broke all-time high records of Rs 85,600 and Rs 93,380 per 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat yellow metal which were recorded on April 3.

Today, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates jumped by Rs 1850 and Rs 2020, respectively, to hit a new all-time high amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

So far this year, the yellow metal has surged by Rs 17,400 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in Hyderabad surged by over 22 pc in 2025 so far

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 87,450, whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 95,400.

This marks an over 22 percent increase compared to the beginning of the year when 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000.

On April 8, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates were Rs 82, 250 and Rs 89, 730 respectively. This marks a jump of 6.3 percent in three days.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Reasons for surge

The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has fueled the surge in rates in Hyderabad and other cities due to a weaker dollar and an escalating trade war.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said trading partner countries that are not able reach an agreement with the US by July 9, when the 90-day pause ends, goods coming to the US from there will be tariffed at the reciprocal rate announced originally.

In view of the uncertainty and trade policies, people are shifting their investments towards gold, resulting in a surge in the rates of the yellow metal in Hyderabad and other cities.