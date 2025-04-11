Mango prices drop in Hyderabad as market supply increases

Due to increased arrivals at local markets, the cost of the summer fruit has nearly halved.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 11:12 am IST
Dharwad mangoes ready to fly Saudi Arabia, America
Representative image

Hyderabad: The prices of mangoes have significantly declined in Hyderabad in the past few days.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Due to increased arrivals at local markets, the cost of the summer fruit has nearly halved.

Sharp decline in mango prices in Hyderabad

A few days ago, Hyderabad residents had to pay between Rs 350-400 per kilogram for premium mango varieties.

MS Creative School

However, due to a surge in supply, prices have now dropped to Rs 100-150 per kg.

Traders expect further reductions in the coming weeks as more stocks arrive from neighboring states.

Also Read
118 foreign students in US lose legal status

Improved supply after initial delays

Earlier, unfavorable weather conditions disrupted mango production and delayed shipments to Hyderabad.

With supplies now stabilizing, markets are witnessing a steady supply of fresh stock as a result, the mango prices are declining in Hyderabad.

The Benishan variety dominates current arrivals followed by Totapuri, Himayati, Nati, Rasalu, Sundari, Mallika, Kesari, Daseri and Apusa.

In Hyderabad, Batasingaram fruit market serves as the primary hub for mango unloading. Significant quantities are also arriving at Pahadishareef, MJ Market and Bowenpally.

Farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana are supplying diverse mango varieties to meet rising demand.

As mango prices have dipped, it is the perfect opportunity for fruit lovers in Hyderabad to stock up.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 11:12 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button