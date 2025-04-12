Haj 2025: Indian officials review arrangements in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Setting the tone for Haj 2025, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia to review preparations for this year’s pilgrimage, an official said on Saturday.

Dr Kumar expressed satisfaction over the hygienic, stress-free stay facilities being ensured for a smooth pilgrimage experience, the official said in a statement.

The Ministry uploaded the Secretary’s photos and wrote on its social media handle, “Leaving no stone unturned for a comfortable #Haj2025 – Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI, Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to review arrangements for Indian #HajPilgrims.”

Leaving no stone unturned for a comfortable #Haj2025 – Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to review arrangements for Indian #HajPilgrims.

For the welfare of Indian pilgrims, the Government establishes several temporary healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia during the Haj period. The necessary support with respect to the treatment of Haj pilgrims is provided through the Indian Haj Mission in accordance with Saudi law for tertiary care.

A Ministry official said special emphasis is placed on the health and well-being of elderly pilgrims, identified as a high-risk group. Medical teams comprising doctors and paramedics conduct daily visits to the buildings accommodating pilgrims, ensuring routine health monitoring, consultations, and immediate response to any emerging medical concerns.

Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI, Secretary Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, met H.E. Dr. Abdul Fattah Al Mashat, Hon'ble Vice Minister of Haj & Umrah, KSA, in Jeddah. Productive bilateral discussions held on #Haj2025 preparations.

The Saudi side assured full support for Indian…

Government of India Secretary for Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar today visited #Madinah to review #haj arrangements for Indian pilgrims. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring the safety, comfort, and well-being of all Hajis.

In 2024, to cater to the healthcare needs of all pilgrims, especially the elderly, four medical centres in Makkah and one in Madinah, along with 17 dispensaries, were operational 24/7. Free consultations, medications, and treatment were provided to all Indian pilgrims, always ensuring access to healthcare.

In 2024, the country was allotted a quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims. Out of these, 1.40 lakh were facilitated by the Haj Committee of India and the rest were handled by private tour operators.

More than 78,000 out of a total 1,75,025 pilgrims from India registered on the ‘e-Haj Suvidha App’ app during Haj-2024, and over 8,500 grievances and more than 2,100 SOS calls were handled through the app. Further, missing baggage cases reduced drastically during Haj 2024 as a result of the QR code mechanism.

According to the Ministry, the number of pilgrims proceeding for Haj has not decreased even after the abolishment of the Haj subsidy in 2018, and the Haj Committee of India has fully utilised the Haj quota since that year. In 2017, the year preceding the complete withdrawal of the Haj subsidy, over 1.70 lakh pilgrims proceeded for Haj.