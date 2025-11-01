Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for payment of Haj 2026 expenses till November 7. Chief Executive Officer Shahnawaz announced that all selected pilgrims, either through the draw or the waiting list, must deposit a total amount of Rs 2,77,300 (covering both the first and second instalments) by the extended date.

He clarified that any selected pilgrim who fails to pay both instalments by November 7 will have their pilgrimage cancelled. Payments can be made online through the official website or the Haj Suvidha app using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Pilgrims may also deposit the amount at any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) or Union Bank of India directly into the committee account.

After payment, candidates selected from the waiting list must submit their required documents to the respective State Haj Committee by November 10. These include the application form, payment slip or online receipt, and a medical screening fitness certificate.