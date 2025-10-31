Saudi Arabia to reduce Umrah visa validity under new rules

Makkah: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced new amendments to Umrah visa regulations, including reducing the validity period from three months to one month from the date of issuance, Al-Arabiya.net reported citing private sources.

Under the new rules, which will take effect next week, Umrah visas will be automatically cancelled 30 days after issuance if the pilgrim fails to register for entry into Saudi Arabia.

However, the duration of stay for pilgrims inside the Kingdom remains unchanged at three months.

Also Read Umrah allowed on all visa types, confirms Saudi Ministry

The ministry’s move aims to streamline the visa management system and regulate the inflow of pilgrims to the holy cities, particularly during the cooler months when pilgrim numbers traditionally rise.

Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said the decision forms part of the ministry’s preparations for the expected increase in pilgrim arrivals after the end of the summer season. “The adjustment seeks to ensure that large numbers of Umrah pilgrims do not gather simultaneously in Makkah and Madinah,” he told Al-Arabiya.net.

The change follows a series of measures introduced by the Kingdom to simplify and better regulate the Umrah process. In October, Saudi authorities implemented stricter requirements for pilgrims to pre-book accommodation and verify transport arrangements through official platforms such as Nusuk or Masar.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has also expanded access to Umrah by allowing holders of all visa categories — including personal, family visit, electronic tourist, transit, and work visas — to perform the pilgrimage during their stay in the Kingdom.

The latest amendments reflect Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts under Vision 2030 to enhance pilgrim services, promote efficient crowd management, and provide a safer, more organised spiritual experience for Muslims worldwide.

Since the start of the new Umrah season in early June, Saudi Arabia has issued more than four million visas to international pilgrims — a record figure achieved in less than five months.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed throughout the year. It differs from Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage required once in a lifetime and observed during a specific period of the Islamic calendar.