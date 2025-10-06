Umrah allowed on all visa types, confirms Saudi Ministry

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has confirmed that holders of all visa types, including tourist visas, are permitted to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the move is designed to make Umrah more accessible to Muslims visiting the Kingdom and supports its ongoing efforts to streamline procedures in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Eligible visa categories include:

Personal and family visit visas

Transit or stopover visas

Work visas

Tourist eVisas

Other visa types

The clarification follows recent social media claims suggesting that performing Umrah on a tourist visa was no longer allowed. Inside the Haramain, a verified platform providing updates from the Two Holy Mosques, dismissed the reports as unfounded and confirmed that no changes have been made to the policy.

The ministry urged visitors planning to perform Umrah to use the Nusuk Umrah Platform, which allows users to choose suitable packages, obtain electronic permits, and book services conveniently.

For a smooth Umrah journey:

Visit the Nusuk Umrah Platform

Select a suitable package

Obtain your Umrah visa instantly

Planning to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah?

You can perform Umrah rituals with any type of entry visa.



— Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) October 5, 2025

The ministry said the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to simplifying Umrah procedures and ensuring a safe, spiritual experience for pilgrims from around the world. It also urged worshippers to rely on official and verified sources for accurate updates on Umrah and Haj regulations.

According to official data, during Rabi ul Awwal 1447 AH, a total of 53,572,983 worshippers and Umrah pilgrims visited the Two Holy Mosques. In the first quarter of 2025, the number of Umrah pilgrims across the Kingdom reached 15,222,497.

Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed throughout the year. It differs from Haj, which is mandatory once in a lifetime and performed during specific dates in the Islamic calendar.