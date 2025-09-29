Visitors to Saudi Arabia can now open bank accounts

Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has approved the use of the “Visitor ID” as a valid document for opening bank accounts across the Kingdom. The decision aligns with banks’ account opening regulations and aims to streamline services for visitors.

Issued by the Ministry of Interior, the “Visitor ID” functions as an official identification document for foreign visitors and can be verified through authorised digital platforms.

This move allows banks to cater to new consumer segments and enhances the overall banking experience for visitors during their stay.

SAMA emphasised that the update forms part of its regular review of banking regulations, designed to keep pace with evolving financial practices.

The measure is expected to simplify account opening and operation processes, promote financial inclusion, and support ongoing digital transformation initiatives within the Kingdom’s banking sector.