Over 53 million visit Two Holy Mosques in Rabi Ul Awwal 1447

Riyadh: The total number of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia reached 53,572,983 during the month of Rabi Ul Awwal 1447 AH.

At the Grand Mosque in Makkah, 17,560,004 worshippers were recorded, including 91,753 at Hijr Ismail (Al-Hateem) and 12,146,516 performing Umrah, the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque reported.

Meanwhile, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah received 20,701,560 visitors, with 1,002,049 praying in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa and 2,071,101 offering greetings to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his two Companions.

Also Read Saudi Arabia freezes rent hikes in Riyadh for five years

The authority highlighted the use of advanced technology, including sensor readers at the main entrances of both mosques, to monitor visitor numbers.

The system enhances operational efficiency by tracking crowd flows and supporting authorities in managing them, as part of its partnership with relevant entities..

During the first quarter of 2025, the total number of Umrah pilgrims across Saudi Arabia reached 15,222,497.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed year-round. It differs from Haj, which is obligatory once in a lifetime and takes place during a specific time each year.