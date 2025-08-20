Saudi Arabia launches ‘Nusuk Umrah’ service for foreign pilgrims

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Wednesday, August 20, launched the ‘Nusuk Umrah’ service, enabling foreign pilgrims to apply for Umrah visas and book services online directly, without the need for intermediaries.

The new platform is designed to enhance the quality of services and enrich the overall experience for pilgrims. It caters specifically to those wishing to perform Umrah from outside the Kingdom, offering a variety of options including accredited agents in their home countries, all accessible through the digital platform.

Pilgrims can select from integrated packages or standalone services covering visas, accommodation, transportation, guided tours, and support services.

الإعلان عن إطلاق خدمة #نسك عمرة؛ والتي تتيح باقات وخدمات متميزة للمعتمرين القادمين من خارج المملكة.



بإمكانك التقدم الآن 🔗: https://t.co/4SuWT24wvm pic.twitter.com/0fVV2zq8o6 — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) August 20, 2025

Packages can be customised to individual needs and preferences via a modern e-platform that supports seven languages and integrates with relevant government systems to ensure a seamless, unified digital experience.

The service also offers multiple payment options, allowing pilgrims to complete all procedures electronically—from visa application to final approval—simplifying the journey and enhancing convenience.

The launch of ‘Nusuk Umrah’ aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, which aim to welcome more pilgrims and provide high-quality, comfortable services that elevate the Haj and Umrah experience in the Kingdom.