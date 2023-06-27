Haj in 1953: Rare and unseen photos of the pilgrimage

Riyadh: Here are some rare, unseen photos from the Haj pilgrimage shot in 1953 by a Pakistani pilgrim Abdul Ghafour Sheikh, who was a student at Harvard University back then.

Over the past 60 years, significant changes occurred mainly due to the growing number of Haj pilgrims.

In the past, Haj was a journey with many challenges, to the extent that those embarking on this journey would bid farewell to their family as if it was their last meeting.

Travel would start months before the actual Haj, mainly due to transportation challenges and difficult roads.

Many would prefer travelling during winter rather than facing the blazing summer.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

