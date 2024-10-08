Hajj Committee issues first installment deadline for 2025 pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Hajj Committee of India has released detailed guidelines for pilgrims selected for Hajj 2025. As part of the new instructions, selected pilgrims are required to pay the first installment of Rs 1,30,300 per person between October 8 and October 21.

Out of this amount, Rs 1,28,000 will cover advance travel expenses, Rs 300 will be a non-refundable processing fee, and Rs 2,000 will be allocated for other related expenses. Pilgrims can make this payment through various methods, including Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or by depositing the amount in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) or Union Bank of India into the Hajj Committee of India’s account via the Haj Suvidha app.

Details of the total Hajj expenses for 2025, categorized by embarkation points, will be made available on the Hajj Committee’s official website. Pilgrims are required to enter the bank reference number while making the payment.

Once the first installment has been paid, pilgrims must submit their Hajj application form, affidavit, payment receipt, and medical screening and fitness certificate to their respective Hajj Committees no later than October 23.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Hajj Committee stressed the importance of adhering to the timeline for payment and document submission. Failure to meet the deadlines will result in the cancellation of the pilgrim’s Hajj seat.