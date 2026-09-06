Haj pilgrims must complete first medical fitness check by Sept 15

Bengaluru: Haj pilgrims selected for the 2027 pilgrimage will have to undergo a mandatory two-stage medical screening and obtain fitness certificates before travelling, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has said.

The first stage involves a preliminary medical examination and fitness certification, with September 15 set as the deadline for completing the process and submitting the required documents.

The second stage will be conducted closer to the date of departure and will include a final medical examination and mandatory vaccination. The measures have been introduced in accordance with directions from the Haj Committee of India to ensure that pilgrims are medically fit for the demanding pilgrimage.

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Pilgrims have been instructed to undergo the first medical examination only at government allopathic health facilities. The screening will be available at taluk and district hospitals as well as government medical college hospitals.

In Bengaluru, pilgrims can undergo the examination at Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, Jayanagar General Hospital and Sri CV Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar.

The mandatory tests include a complete blood count, fasting blood sugar or HbA1c, chest X-ray, kidney function test and liver function test. An ECG is compulsory for pilgrims above 40 years of age and those with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or obesity.

After completing the examination, pilgrims must obtain the prescribed Primary Medical Fitness Certificate bearing the doctor’s signature and seal. They must also retain the bank pay-in slip or online payment receipt.

The fitness certificate and payment receipt have to be uploaded on the official Haj Committee of India portal. Physical copies of the documents must also reach the Karnataka State Haj Committee office in Bengaluru by September 15.

Pilgrims have been advised to preserve the original fitness certificate and laboratory reports. These documents will have to be produced during the second-stage medical examination and vaccination camp held closer to the pilgrimage. Officials have urged all selected pilgrims to complete the process within the stipulated deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.