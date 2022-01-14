HAL apprenticeship notification issued for graduates, diploma holders

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued an apprenticeship notification for the engagement of graduates and diploma holders.

As per the notification issued by HAL’s Manager (Training) Padole Harshwardhan, there are 80 vacancies of Technician Apprentice Trainee and 70 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice Trainee.

The candidates who have completed a four-year degree in Engineering can apply for Graduate Apprentice Trainee whereas, for Technician Apprentice Trainee, the candidates must hold three-year diploma in Engineering. The year of passing should be 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Details of vacancies

BranchGraduate Apprentice TraineeTechnician Apprentice Trainee
Electronics and Communication Engineering5050
Electrical and Electronics
Engineering		22
Mechanical Engineering815
Civil Engineering23
Computer Science Engineering60
Aeronautical Engineering20
Commercial and Computer
Practicing		010
Total7080

HAL apprenticeship: Stipend for candidates

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 8000 per month for Technician Apprentice whereas Graduate Apprentice will get Rs. 9000 per month.

It will be paid during the entire HAL apprenticeship program. The duration of the program is one year.

It must be noted that the candidates who have undergone one-year apprenticeship in any organization are not eligible for HAL apprenticeship.

The last date to apply for the apprenticeship program is January 19, 2022. Certificate verification and date of joining will be intimated by HAL, Hyderabad Division.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Prior to applying for the HAL apprenticeship program, candidates must register with the NATS portal (click here).

