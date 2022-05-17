HAL recruitment 2022: Applications invited for teachers posts

New Delhi: Applications are invited for as many as 37 posts of teachers in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

HAL is looking for graduates with the required academic record for the posts of teachers PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers) and/or PRT (Primary Teacher). The offline link for the application for the HAL Recruitment is available from May 12, 2022, to May 28, 2022.

How to apply:

Candidates who meet the required specifications can submit their applications in A-4 size paper, strictly in the prescribed format, along with a self-attested recent passport size photograph. Applications have to be sent only through ordinary post/speed post/registered post/courier to the Chief Manager(HR), Recruitment Section Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Corporate Office 15/1 Cubbon Road, Bangalore – 560001.

Application Fees:

Rs 500 is to be paid as an application Fee (inclusive of GST of 18 per cent). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD are exempted from the payment of application fees.

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Recruitment:

Applicant should hold Master degree, Graduation with subject concern and B.Ed from recognized University or Board. The minimum age limit of the applicant is 21 years whereas the maximum age limit is 45 years.

Candidates should be fluent in spoken English with sound phonetics and should be computer literate. Interested candidates fulfilling the above-mentioned criteria may apply by downloading the application proforma available on the official website.

Only shortlisted candidates may be called for an interview by intimating telephonically/email. The shortlisted candidates will be required to attend an interview at their own expense.

For more details, please refer to the official notification.