Haldwani eviction case: Residents stage dharna, offer prayers ahead of SC hearing

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 5th January 2023 1:37 pm IST
Residents stage a dharna ahead of the Supreme Court order on the plea opposing their imminent eviction, in Haldwani, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Haldwani: Residents of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani facing eviction in compliance with a high court order sat on a dharna in front of a mosque here on Thursday.

The protesters, which included a sizable number of women and children, also offered prayers collectively.

On December 20, the high court ordered demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land. It directed that a week’s notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents claimed that they had the relevant documents and expressed hope that the apex court would consider the fact that they had been living on the land for 100 years and deliver a verdict in their favour.

