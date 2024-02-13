Haldwani violence: Another injured succumbs, toll reaches 6

Haldwani: One more person injured in the recent Haldwani violence died at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the number of people killed in the clashes to six, police said.

On February 8, violence broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena said that 50-year-old Mohammad Israr, who had sustained a gunshot injury in the violence, died at the Sushila Tiwari Hospital where he was under treatment.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, Meena told a press conference here.

The death of one more person takes the number of people killed in the clashes to six, he added.

Though six bodies had been recovered a day after the clashes, the top state officials had put the death toll in the violence in the town at five.

The SSP had later told reporters that the sixth body bearing a bullet wound had been found two or three kms away from the scene of the clashes and could be unrelated to the incident.

The arrest of six more persons takes the total number of people held in connection with the violence to 36, police said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened on Tuesday in Banbhoolpura, a day ahead of a hearing in the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition challenging the Municipal Corporation’s notice for demolition of the madrassa and prayer site inside it which had sparked violence in the area.

Banbhoolpura, which was the epicenter of the clashes, has been under curfew since February 8.

In the February 8 rioting, the police personnel and the Municipal Corporation workers were attacked and a police station was set on fire.