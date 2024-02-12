Uttarakhand police arrest Haldwani violence ‘mastermind’, internet back after 4 days

The accused, Abdul Malik is said to be the owner of the 'encroached land' where the a madrasa and a mosque once stood.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2024 9:33 am IST
Uttarakhand police arrest Haldwani violence 'mastermind', Internet back after 4 days
Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Feb 8 (File Photo)

The Uttarakhand police arrested Abdul Malik the alleged ‘mastermind’ of the Haldwani communal violence in Delhi on Sunday, February 11. Subsequently, the internet services were restored in the town after four days.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The violence occurred after a madrasa and a mosque were demolished by the district administration citing the structures were ‘illegally built’. Malik is said to be the owner of the land. He had earlier filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a withdrawal of the demolition order, the Deccan Herald reported.

Also Read
Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand govt seeks additional central forces

Since the violence, six people were killed while many were injured. Five persons were arrested while cases have been registered against 19 individuals and at least 5000 (unidentified) people in connection with the case. One of them is said to be the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader.

MS Education Academy

Police have warned of stern action in case of the spread of fake news that could further ignite communal fights.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence, and the commissioner will submit his report within 15 days.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2024 9:33 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button