Uttarakhand police arrest Haldwani violence ‘mastermind’, internet back after 4 days

The Uttarakhand police arrested Abdul Malik the alleged ‘mastermind’ of the Haldwani communal violence in Delhi on Sunday, February 11. Subsequently, the internet services were restored in the town after four days.

The violence occurred after a madrasa and a mosque were demolished by the district administration citing the structures were ‘illegally built’. Malik is said to be the owner of the land. He had earlier filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a withdrawal of the demolition order, the Deccan Herald reported.

Since the violence, six people were killed while many were injured. Five persons were arrested while cases have been registered against 19 individuals and at least 5000 (unidentified) people in connection with the case. One of them is said to be the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader.

Police have warned of stern action in case of the spread of fake news that could further ignite communal fights.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence, and the commissioner will submit his report within 15 days.