Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxation after 7 days in epicentre Banbhoolpura

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred were injured.

Published: 15th February 2024 9:37 am IST
Security personnel deployed in a sensitive area, a day after violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, on Feb. 9 (PTI Photo)

Haldwani: The administration announced curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town on Thursday, seven days after it was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an “illegal” madrasa.

According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh the curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area.

In the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

The curfew imposed in Banbhoolpura after the violence was was earlier lifted from the outer areas of the town.

