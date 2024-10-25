Halloween 2024: 10 Horror movies screening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad loves horror movies, and with Halloween around the corner, the city is buzzing with exciting releases. From Bollywood thrillers to Hollywood classics, Hyderabadis have a great lineup of spooky films to enjoy. This season, theaters across the city are showcasing some of the best horror films, making it the perfect time for fans to dive into ghostly tales and thrilling scares.

Hyderabad’s Love for Horror Movies

Horror films have always been popular in Hyderabad. Movies like Stree and Bhediya from Bollywood have kept fans engaged, while Hollywood classics like The Conjuring and IT bring plenty of chills. Whether it’s a haunted house or a survival thriller, Hyderabadis are ready for some Halloween scares.

Here’s a list of must-watch horror movies screening in Hyderabad for Halloween.

1. Bhediya (Hindi)

Release Date: October 27 (Sunday)

Theater: PVR, Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

2. Bhoot (Hindi)

Release Date: October 25 (Friday)

Theater: PVR, Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta

3. Don’t Breathe (English)

Release Date: October 27 (Sunday)

Theater: INOX, Prism Mall

4. Munjya (Hindi)

Release Date: October 27

Theater: PVR, Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

5. Stree (Hindi)

Release Date: October 27 (Sunday)

Theater: PVR, Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

6. IT (English)

Release Date: October 25 (Friday)

Theater: INOX, Prism Mall

7. The Conjuring 2 (English)

Release Date: October 26-27

Theaters: INOX, GVK One, Banjara Hills; PVR, Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

8. The Conjuring (English)

Release Date: October 25-27

Theater: INOX, GVK One, Banjara Hills

9. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (English)

Release Date: October 26-27

Theaters: INOX, Prism Mall, PVR, Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

10. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (Hindi)

Release Date: October 25-27

Theaters: PVR, Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta; Cinepolis, Sudha Cinemas

Enjoy the Thrills of Halloween in Hyderabad

With these horror films playing all over Hyderabad, there’s no shortage of Halloween thrills this year. Whether you love Bollywood’s mix of humor and horror or the chilling vibes of Hollywood classics, these movies are set to make your Halloween weekend unforgettable. So, grab your tickets and enjoy a thrilling night at the movies.