Hamas attacks Israel’s Tel Aviv, two explosions heard

Hamas’ armed al-Qassam Brigades attacked Israel’s Tel Aviv city with “M90” rockets on Tuesday, August 13.

The information was confirmed by the Israeli Air Force in a statement that read, “A short time ago, one launch was detected that crossed the territory of the Gaza Strip and fell into the maritime space in the center of the country. No policy alerts were triggered. At the same time, another launch was detected that did not cross into Israel.”

לפני זמן קצר זוהה שיגור אחד שחצה משטח רצועת עזה ונפל במרחב הימי במרכז הארץ.

לא הופעלו התרעות על פי מדיניות.

במקביל, זוהה שיגור נוסף שלא חצה לשטח הארץ. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) August 13, 2024

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)