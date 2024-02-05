Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen

US and British forces launched joint strikes Saturday against targets in the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 5th February 2024 11:12 am IST
Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen
Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization. It has a social service wing, Dawah, and a military wing

Gaza: Hamas has condemned the US-British airstrikes on Yemen, considering it “an escalation that will drag the region into more turmoil”.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“We strongly condemn the US-British airstrikes of the Republic of Yemen and consider it a blatant attack on the sovereignty of an Arab country,” Hamas was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Sunday.

Hamas in a press statement said that the airstrikes represented “an escalation that will drag the region into more turmoil and instability, for the repercussions of which Washington and Israel bear full responsibility”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
US, UK and allies strike Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

US and British forces launched joint strikes Saturday against targets in the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, said the Pentagon.

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Sunday morning it would launch retaliatory attacks for the US-British airstrikes overnight on six provinces under Houthis’ control in northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have carried out more than 40 missile attacks against commercial vessels and US naval ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis said they aimed to press Israel to end the offensive and siege of Gaza.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 5th February 2024 11:12 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button