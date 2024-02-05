Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen

Gaza: Hamas has condemned the US-British airstrikes on Yemen, considering it “an escalation that will drag the region into more turmoil”.

“We strongly condemn the US-British airstrikes of the Republic of Yemen and consider it a blatant attack on the sovereignty of an Arab country,” Hamas was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Sunday.

Hamas in a press statement said that the airstrikes represented “an escalation that will drag the region into more turmoil and instability, for the repercussions of which Washington and Israel bear full responsibility”.

US and British forces launched joint strikes Saturday against targets in the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, said the Pentagon.

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Sunday morning it would launch retaliatory attacks for the US-British airstrikes overnight on six provinces under Houthis’ control in northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have carried out more than 40 missile attacks against commercial vessels and US naval ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis said they aimed to press Israel to end the offensive and siege of Gaza.