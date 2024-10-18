Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar’s death; responds to Israel PM’s hostage demand

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Friday, October 18 confirmed the death of its chief Yahya Sinwar in an Israeli operation in Gaza on Thursday.

Hamas also addressed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand for the release of hostages to end the war. In a statement, Hamas leader Khalil Hayya firmly stated that no hostages would be freed unless Israel halted its military actions in Gaza.

“Israeli forces have to withdraw from the besieged and bombarded territory (for the war to end),” said the Hamas leader in a statement, announcing Sinwar’s death.

The 62-year-old Yahya Sinwar was one of the key architects of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was appointed as the group’s top leader following the July killing of Ismael Haniyeh in a suspected Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran.

He was killed in an Israeli operation along with two other fighters, the Israel foreign minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday following reported DNA tests.