Hamas denies claims of its military leaders targeted in Israeli attack

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2024 8:39 pm IST
Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hamas commander in Gaza
Photo: AFP

Gaza: Hamas on Saturday denied the claims that its military leaders were targeted in an Israeli attack in the Mawasi area of the Khan Younis city in the south of Gaza.

The “claims about targeting leaders are false claims,” Hamas said in a statement, noting that it is not the first time that Israel “has claimed to target Palestinian leaders, and then it was later proven to be false,” reported Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Removal of US pier won’t affect humanitarian corridor to Gaza, says Cyprus

“These false claims are only to cover up the extent of the horrific massacre,” said the statement.

MS Education Academy

The Gaza health authorities said that at least 71 Palestinians were killed and 289 others injured by the Israeli airstrike that attacked tents of displaced people in Khan Younis.

Israel’s Army Radio reported earlier in the day that Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, were the targets of the Israeli airstrike.

The report didn’t provide details regarding the current status of the two Hamas military leaders. Nevertheless, the Israeli Defense Forces told Army Radio that the strike had been well-planned and carried out with extreme precision.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army about the raid.

Deif, 58, has been considered one of Israel’s most wanted men for many years and was previously injured during several attempts to kill him.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2024 8:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button