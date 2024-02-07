Hamas gave ‘positive’ response to truce deal says Qatar

Doha: Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said that Hamas has given a “generally positive” response to a proposed truce deal with Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

In a press conference on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Qatari PM underlined that Hamas has given a “generally positive” response to a proposed truce deal with Israel, as the Palestinian group reiterated its demand for an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza.

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Blinken stated that Hamas’ answer to the plan mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States had been conveyed to Israeli officials.

Blinken is on a four-nation visit to the Middle East and stated that he will address the reaction with Israeli authorities when he visits the nation on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters in Doha on Tuesday, Blinken stated that the agreement is “essential,” according to Al Jazeera.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done. But we continue to believe that an agreement is possible and indeed essential, and we will continue to work relentlessly to achieve it,” he said.

I had a productive discussion with @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha. The constant engagement at the highest level of our governments reflects our relentless focus on securing the release of all hostages and achieving a pause in fighting to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WdiCllpwSK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2024

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas said in a statement that its leaders had reviewed the “comprehensive ceasefire deal … with a positive spirit,” including details on securing relief and shelter, reconstruction, the lifting of a 17-year-old crippling siege, and the completion of the “prisoner exchange” process.

Qatar has, notably been negotiating a deal with the US and Egypt that would include a long-term cease-fire and the release of Hamas hostages.

PM Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani stated that mediators face a lot of hurdles throughout the talks and that developments on the ground in Gaza have an impact on the progress of negotiations.

“We are hoping to see it yielding and yielding very soon,” Al Jazeera quoted the Qatari PM as saying.

The proposed agreement was drafted more than a week ago by US and Israeli intelligence chiefs during a meeting with Egyptian and Qatari officials.

Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that all parties engaged in the mediation process are reviewing Hamas’ reaction to the agreement.

Notably, the war between Israel and Hamas began after the latter launched an attack on the former on October 7, where around 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 taken hostage.

Israel then launched a counterattack on Hamas and vowed to eliminate the terrorist group.

In the latest development in the ongoing war, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that IDF soldiers operated within a compound in Khan Younis and located AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets.

In addition, IDF troops also located RPGs inside terrorist’s residences.