Very limited clean water in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombing: UN

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that Palestinians have very limited access to clean water amid Israel’s relentless bombardment in Gaza.

Taking to X, on Sunday, February 4, UNRWA said, “Water is life and Gaza is out of water. There is very limited access to clean water & sanitation amid relentless bombardment.”

UNRWA warned that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, antagonised by limited aid deliveries and destruction of infrastructure, “puts thousands of vulnerable people at risk of disease.”

In response to this, UNRWA partners wrote on X, “Our @UNRWA team has delivered nearly 20,000,000 litres of water to people #Gaza. But it’s not enough to meet the needs. Without safe water, many more people will die from deprivation and disease.”

“Conditions are inhumane. People struggle to survive without any of the basics,” it added.

Israel demolishes 58 Palestinian structures in West Bank in January

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in January.

In a statement, on Sunday, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said that the demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The authority added that most of the demolition operations occurred in the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

Tensions in the West Bank surge following Israeli military action on Gaza following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others, and detained 6,512 people.

Since October 7, at least 27,365 Palestinian deaths have been reported including children and women, while the Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

The UN reports that the Israeli offensive has resulted in 85 percent of Gaza’s population being internally displaced due to food, water, and medicine shortages.