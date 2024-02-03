UAE allocates Rs 41 crore aid for reconstruction of Gaza Strip

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allocated 5 million dollars (Rs 41,49,97,750) for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which has been destroyed or damaged due to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.

The aid has been allocated to support the efforts of Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

The announcement was made on Saturday, February 3, by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Affairs Minister, after meeting Sigrid Kaag on Friday, February 2.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the need for a ceasefire and urgent medical and relief aid to reach Palestinians without obstruction, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

UAE leaders have allocated millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to Palestinian victims since October 2023, launching the Tarahum for Gaza campaign and opening donation sites across the country.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed established the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation to provide immediate support and aid to Gazan civilians affected by the war.

The Emirati field hospital and three desalination plants have been established in the Rafah area of Gaza to address water shortages.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israel-Hamas war has resulted in the loss of at least 27,238 Palestinian lives and injured 66,452 in Gaza Strip.