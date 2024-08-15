Hamas not to participate in Gaza ceasefire talks: Official

Gaza: A Hamas official announced that the movement will not participate in the upcoming ceasefire negotiations in Qatar.

Suhail Hindi, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, stated at a press conference that the group “will not participate in the upcoming negotiations scheduled to resume on Thursday in the Qatari capital.”

Hindi clarified that Hamas had sought a clear commitment from Israel to adhere to the agreement made on July 2, which was based on a proposal from US President Joe Biden, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that Hamas is prepared to engage in the implementation mechanisms of the agreement should the commitment be made.

The announcement by Hamas came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved sending a negotiating delegation to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza, with full authority granted.

The meeting is scheduled following an invitation from Egypt, Qatar, and the US to resume talks on August 14 or 15 in Cairo or Doha. The discussions aim to resolve outstanding issues and address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to an Egyptian statement.

Previously, Hamas had requested that Egyptian, Qatari, and American mediators present a plan for implementing Biden’s ceasefire proposal for Gaza.