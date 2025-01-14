The next hours could bring a major breakthrough in the negotiation on ceasefires between Israel and Hamas that could put an end to the more than year-long conflict in Gaza. Qatar submitted the last version of the document during negotiations in Doha with representatives of the Israeli intelligence services and Qatari officials.

The new deal is reported to focus on a phased hostage release with Hamas expected to release 33 hostages in the first phase.

The Israeli officials estimate that most of these hostages are still alive. However, the release may also include the remains of deceased captives.

Hamas and its affiliates have taken 94 people hostage since the October 7, 2023 attacks with at least 34 confirmed killed during Israeli’s airstrikes.

The newly proposed deal marks the most promising peace solution since the start of the devastating war that claimed the lives of thousands of civilians in Palestine. The mediators described the current moment as “closer than we have ever been” to resolving the conflict.

Hostage and prisoner exchange

Hamas proposed that they would release 33 Israeli hostages while in return Israel would consider releasing over 1000 Palestinian detainees.

This category includes minors, elderly prisoners, and long-term prisoners with life imprisonment, who might be expelled to countries such as Turkey or Egypt.

Ceasefire dynamics

The first stage would be a 42-day cease-fire, where Israeli forces would pull out slightly from the area of Gaza. This stage is intended for further meetings and a possible setting of a more permanent solution.

Humanitarian considerations

One of the major aspects of the talks is the need to improve the humanitarian situation of civilians in Palestine, who are the victims of the ongoing military operation by Israel.

The proposed deal seeks to increase the flow of assistance and may open the door to the repatriation of some of the Palestinians.

Diplomatic context

The talks have been actively facilitated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Earlier, former President Joe Biden of the United States stated that the deal is nearly sunk, although the hope of its achievement remains before the transition of power.

Challenges remain

However, there are still many challenges which remain unresolved. Likely, far-right Israeli politicians are against the potential agreement and both groups have faced issues with progressing in previous negotiations.

The following 24 hours are regarded as crucial and while mediators are hopeful they are aware of the fact that the contract can possibly go downhill.

The possible agreement would be a key step towards halting the continuous humanitarian disaster and may be the first step towards longer-lasting stability in the key points of the Middle East region.