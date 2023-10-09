Hamas threatens to execute Israeli hostages

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday, October 9, threatened to execute Israeli hostages if the army carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip without prior warning.

“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement, AFP reported.

“The enemy doesn’t understand the language of humanity and ethics, so we’ll address them in the language that they understand.”

Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood on October 7, launching rockets in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

The Israeli army has initiated Operation Swords of Iron as a response to the ongoing conflict.

Around 900 people have been killed in Israel since the surprise operation by Hamas.

130 Israelis including soldiers and civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

At least 687 Palestinians, including 91 children has been killed and 3,726 people injured in Gaza since October 7, according to the health ministry.