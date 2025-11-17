Hamida and Dharmendra: Little-known love story fans are googling

Mumbai: Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, continues to rule the hearts of fans around the world. Known for his charm, action roles, and evergreen romance, the veteran star recently made headlines due to a brief health scare. At 89, he experienced breathlessness and age related issues, which led to worries and false rumours about his health. On 12 November 2025, he returned home after showing good improvement. His wife, Hema Malini, expressed relief and thanked fans for their prayers.

Lesser known fact about Dharmendra’s personal life

While millions admire his onscreen chemistry with Hema Malini and know about his marriage to Prakash Kaur, very few know about Dharmendra’s first love. Long before fame, he was a simple schoolboy living in a small Punjabi village before the 1947 Partition. His heart belonged to a girl named Hamida, the daughter of his school teacher.

His Innocent Love for Hamida

Dharmendra revealed this emotional memory on Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum, where he appeared with his son Bobby Deol. He was in the sixth standard, and Hamida was in the eighth. She was older and kind, and she often helped him with studies. He admitted that he admired her silently and was too shy to express his feelings. He later captured this childhood love in a heartfelt poem describing how her smile made him walk closer and how his nervous replies made no sense.

Separated by Partition

Their innocent bond never grew beyond brief conversations. When the Partition took place in 1947, Hamida’s family moved to Pakistan, while Dharmendra stayed in India. He never saw her again, but her memory remained alive in his heart.