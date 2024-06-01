Hamtramck becomes first US city to boycott Israel

In a landmark decision, Hamtramck City Council in the United States (US) of Michigan has unanimously passed a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) resolution.

The Palestinian-led BDS movement, launched in 2005, seeks to pressure Israel to comply with international law, acknowledge Palestinian rights, and end its occupation of Palestinian territory.

It is the first United States (US) city to officially recognize the BDS movement, which advocates for nonviolent assistance to Palestine during Israel’s war with Hamas.

The resolution condemns Palestinians ongoing genocide, criminal blockade of Gaza, systemic discrimination, and denial of return to homes, highlighting the harsh realities they face.

The resolution, backed by the Michigan Peace Council, requires that the city of Hamtramck to

Endorses the Palestinian calls to boycott Israel until it follows international law

Make all best efforts to refrain purchasing any goods or services from a vendor that is the target of the BDS movement

Make all best efforts to refrain investment in the State of Israel and all Israeli and international companies that sustain Israeli apartheid

Encouraging residents to support the BDS movement by boycotting products from companies that support Israel’s campaign into Gaza.

In October 2023, the Hamtramck City Council has voted to rename one of the city’s streets, as “Palestine Avenue”.

Earlier this year, California cities Hayward and Richmond have voted to divest from Israeli-based companies.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 36,200 deaths and 82,057 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.