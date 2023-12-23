US: Hamtramck to rename street ‘Palestine Avenue’ in support of Gaza

The implementation of the new name for Palestine Avenue is currently underway, though no timeline has been provided, Metro Times reported.

Published: 23rd December 2023 9:43 pm IST
Photo: Google maps

In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Hamtramck City Council in the United States (US) of Michigan has voted to rename one of the city’s streets, as “Palestine Avenue”.

A resolution to rename Holbrook Avenue passed last week with four votes in favor and three against, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The street is located between Buffalo and St. Aubin streets.

City officials have stated that the name change will not affect postal addresses or other legal designations. The resolution commemorates over 20,000 deaths in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, renaming the area as a gesture of solidarity and remembrance.

However, council members who voted “no” opposed the resolution, arguing that renaming streets is unfair to other crisis countries.

