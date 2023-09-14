Colombia renames street after ‘State of Palestine’

In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, Colombia’s capital city of Bogota on Thursday, September 14, renamed one of the city’s streets, as the “State of Palestine”, Wafa News Agency reported.

The inauguration ceremony attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, Riyad al-Maliki, and Bogota City Council member Ana Teresa Bernal.

Also Read US: Los Angeles renames intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini

The ceremony began with the national anthems of Palestine and Colombia, underscoring the cultural diversity and shared values ​​between the two nations.

It culminated with the cutting of the inaugural ribbon for the State of Palestine street.

Speaking at the event, ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Colombia, Raouf al-Maliki, expressed his gratitude for this important step and praised the city council and its members for their dedicated efforts to pass the resolution to name the street after Palestine.

In August 2018, Colombia recognise Palestine as an independent state.