Colombia renames street after ‘State of Palestine’

The inauguration ceremony began with the national anthems of Palestine and Colombia, underscoring the cultural diversity and shared values ​​between the two nations.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th September 2023 10:22 pm IST
Colombia renames street after State of Palestine
Photo: Palestinian News Agency/X

In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, Colombia’s capital city of Bogota on Thursday, September 14, renamed one of the city’s streets, as the “State of Palestine”, Wafa News Agency reported.

Peoples Career

The inauguration ceremony attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, Riyad al-Maliki, and Bogota City Council member Ana Teresa Bernal.

Also Read
US: Los Angeles renames intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini

The ceremony began with the national anthems of Palestine and Colombia, underscoring the cultural diversity and shared values ​​between the two nations.

MS Education Academy

It culminated with the cutting of the inaugural ribbon for the State of Palestine street.

Speaking at the event, ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Colombia, Raouf al-Maliki, expressed his gratitude for this important step and praised the city council and its members for their dedicated efforts to pass the resolution to name the street after Palestine.

In August 2018, Colombia recognise Palestine as an independent state.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th September 2023 10:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button