Hanamkonda to get IT tower, says Telangana minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (IT) Minister D Sridhar Babu has promised an IT tower for Hanamkonda “soon”, but gave no site, budget, timeline or details of the companies it would house.

The announcement was made on Saturday, October 17, at the 10th Tri-Cities Warangal Half Marathon. Speaking at the event, the Minister for IT and Industries said it was developing at a faster pace than any other city after Hyderabad.

The run was organised by the Naini Vishal Trust from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, to the Hayagreeva Chary Warangal Stadium. It included 5K, 10K and 21K categories. Sridhar Babu urged young people to take care of their health and stay away from drugs.

Not the first promise

Talk of IT towers in the Warangal region is not new. In 2023, then Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the state government had agreed to set up IT towers on two acres near the NIT campus. Tech Mahindra, Softpath and Genpact were already operating from the IT special economic zone at Madikonda, he had said.

How many IT towers Telangana has

Government statements put the number of IT towers outside Hyderabad at eight.

Sridhar Babu told the Assembly on March 26 that the free-rent facility for companies in IT towers in tier-II cities would continue for another three years. The towers he named were at Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

Hyderabad projects

In Hyderabad, the Rs 700 crore Malakpet IT tower, called iTEK Nucleus, is still under construction. Its foundation stone was laid on October 2, 2023, with a promised completion time of 36 months, and it was projected to create 50,000 jobs. In 2025, Jayesh Ranjan also announced another IT tower in Medchal.