Hanamkonda to welcome players for district-level CM Cup on May 22

Hyderabad: The district-level Chief Minister’s Cup 2023 tournament will kickstart at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hanamkonda district, on May 22. Over 1700 sportspersons are expected to participate from rural and urban areas of the state.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik has ordered a smooth functioning of the three-day event by ensuring proper food management, hygiene and sanitation for participating players, coaches and sports authorities. Coaches and managers should submit their Adhaar cards to the reception upon arrival.

For easy navigation, signboards informing respective sports grounds have been installed at the main entrance. The games will commence at 7 am each day. Both men’s and women’s competitions will be held on the respective dates.

On May 22, Kabaddi, Athletics, Boxing, Handball, Basketball, and Hockey sports are scheduled to take place. On May 23, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Swimming, Archery will be played while on May 24, Kho Kho, Football, Tennis, Weightlifting, Shooting, Table Tennis will take place.

Winners will take part in the state-level competitions to be held between May 28 and May 31 at L B stadium in Hyderabad.

The winning teams will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000 for gold, Rs 15,000 for silver and Rs 10,000 for bronze. The individual winners will also receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for gold, Rs 75,000 for silver, and Rs 50,000 for bronze medals.