Telangana: TPBO, vet asst surgeon recruitment test dates rescheduled

CBRT for TPBO posts will be held on July 8, while the CBRT for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts will be held on July 13 and 14.

Hyderabad: The schedule for the recruitment test for posts of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO) and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon was revised by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday.

As per the new schedule, the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for TPBO posts will be held on July 8, while the CBRT for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts will be held on July 13 and 14.

Earlier, these exams were postponed by the Commission.

Candidates who applied for the tests can download the hall tickets from the website one week prior to the exam date.

