Heatwave in Hyderabad: This locality continues to be hottest area in the city

Hyderabad: The scorching heatwave in Hyderabad shows no signs of relenting as the mercury continues to climb, reaching a staggering 42.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Among the city’s various localities, Khairatabad has emerged as the hottest area, according to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Apart from Khairatabad, eight other localities in Hyderabad experienced heatwave and temperatures exceeding the 40-degree Celsius mark. These localities are as follows:

Khairtabad (42.5 degrees Celsius)

Charminar (41.1 degrees Celsius)

Nampally (40.7 degrees Celsius)

Bandlaguda (40.3 degrees Celsius)

Himayatnagar (40.3 degrees Celsius)

Musheerabad (40.3 degrees Celsius)

Asifnagar (40.3 degrees Celsius)

Saidabad (40.3 degrees Celsius)

Shaikpet (40.2 degrees Celsius)

The heatwave is not limited to Hyderabad. Many other districts of Telangana are also witnessing intense summer heat. On Friday, Nalgonda’s Damaracherla and Karimnagar’s Veenavanka witnessed the mercury soaring to a scorching 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad is likely to continue witnessing heatwave as TSDPS forecasted that the city is expected to record maximum temperatures ranging from 38 to 41 degrees Celsius until May 22, 2023.

Also Read Summer heat grips Hyderabad as mercury climbs above 41 degree celsius

Other districts in Telangana might experience even higher temperatures, potentially reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius during the same period.