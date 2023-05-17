Summer heat grips Hyderabad as mercury climbs above 41 degree celsius

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently in the grip of an intense summer heatwave, with temperatures surpassing the 41-degree Celsius mark. The scorching conditions have made it challenging for residents to cope with the rising mercury levels. At LB Nagar, the temperature soared to a sweltering 41.3 degrees Celsius, while Khairtabad experienced a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

The scorching heat is not limited to Hyderabad alone. In another Telangana district, Suryapet, the mercury reached a 45.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Nalgonda recorded a high maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius. Across the entire state of Telangana, temperatures have consistently crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark, intensifying the summer heatwave.

According to forecasts by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to hover between 38.4 and 39.5 degrees Celsius until May 20, 2023. These predictions highlight the persistence of the scorching conditions and underline the need for residents to take precautionary measures and plan their activities accordingly.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that the heatwave due to summer in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may cause a slight delay in the arrival of the monsoon season in the state. The relief from the scorching temperatures is anticipated between June 8 and 10 as the rains likely to hit state in the second week of the month.