Sharjeena meets Diljit Dosanjh, fans go gaga, videos viral

London: It’s always a delight for fans when stars from different industries or countries come together. With the rising popularity of Pakistani actors, especially in India, fans have often expressed their desire to see them collaborate with Bollywood stars.

Fans went gaga when Lollywood’s most talked-about actress, Hania Aamir, shared the stage with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh during his London concert on Friday.

Hania Aamir, a top actress from Pakistan with a growing fanbase in India, attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in London. Hania, who is currently winning hearts with her role as Sharjeena in the popular drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, decided to enjoy some time off by attending the performance of the Punjabi rockstar.

In a heartwarming moment during the concert, Diljit spotted Hania in the crowd and invited her on stage. The crowd went wild as the two stars from different industries shared the spotlight.

Diljit, known for his lively performances and Punjabi chartbusters, sang his hit song Lover while Hania enjoyed the moment on stage.

Pindi boi x Panjab da Puttar crossover 💥

When Diljit Dosanjh invited Hania Aamir on stage during his concert in London pic.twitter.com/ZCd4ZHqkVi — R (@mainbhimusafir) October 4, 2024

Imagine getting posted by Diljit on his Instagram after he calls you a “superstar” infront of his crowd.



Hania won at life 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/641Js9wvT8 — c (@gayomarlic) October 5, 2024

Videos of the interaction quickly went viral, with fans praising the sweet exchange between the two stars. Social media is abuzz, with fans from both Pakistan and India celebrating this unexpected yet exciting moment.

This is so wholesome🤌❤️

Hania getting called superstar by Diljit Dosanjh🙌

Two superstars & sweetest person in one frame❤️

So proud of you @realhaniahehe 🌟#DiljitDosanjh #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/InVZjQNV4q — WaHania❤️🌹 (@fulmoni2345) October 5, 2024