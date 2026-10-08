Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar back in each other’s orbit

Islamabad: An adorable father-son moment and a reaction from Hania Aamir: Asim Azhar’s Instagram reel has an unexpected extra attraction. The Pakistani actress could not resist dropping a comment on the singer’s video with his father, and her choice of words said it all.

“Screaming I can’t,” Hania wrote from her verified Instagram account.

The post features Asim sharing a light-hearted moment with his father inside a car. Dressed casually in a backward cap and dark sunglasses, the singer appears cheerful alongside his smiling father. The glimpse of the duo together makes for a warm family moment, with Hania’s enthusiastic response adding to its charm.

A screenshot of her comment appeared in an entertainment update highlighting the interaction. While her message was brief, it left little doubt that she enjoyed the father-son appearance.

Celebrity Instagram interactions do not always need lengthy captions to make an impression. In this case, just three words were enough to give Asim’s family reel an additional talking point. Hania kept her reaction spontaneous, without explaining exactly which part of the video had amused her.

The comment itself offers no personal announcement or explanation about their equation. For now, the moment is a simple one: Asim enjoying time with his father, and Hania finding the reel too entertaining to scroll past.