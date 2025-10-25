Islamabad: Ever since reports surfaced about Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan teaming up for a new drama titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official update. After nearly 10 months of anticipation, the wait is finally over! The makers have unveiled the first teaser of the highly anticipated rom-com drama, and it’s everything fans hoped for.

On Saturday, October 25, ARY Digital dropped the much-awaited teaser. The 1-minute, 18-second clip gives a delightful glimpse into Hania and Bilal’s adorable chemistry. Bilal is seen in a charming, comical avatar as he tries to convince Hania and her father to approve their marriage, a scene that instantly won hearts online.

The caption on the teaser read, “Cutest. Adorable. Pure perfection! The most awaited duo… Hania Aamir & Bilal Abbas Khan.” It continued, “Sharing the screen for the first time as a couple! Every smile, every glance… a new chapter of love begins. #MeriZindagiHaiTu Coming soon, only on ARY Digital.”

The drama also stars Alyy Khan in a pivotal role and is directed by Musaddiq Malek, produced under the Six Sigma Plus banner.

Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, while Bilal Abbas Khan wowed audiences with his performance in Ishq Murshid. Now, with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the two powerhouse performers are all set to light up screens together for the first time and fans can’t wait to witness their on-screen magic.