Hania Aamir faces backlash for sporting bindi in her Holi post

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her social media presence and immense fan following across Pakistan and India, has once again found herself in the spotlight. The Mere Humsafar star, currently in the UK, extended warm wishes to her Hindu fans on Holi by sharing pictures of herself sporting a bindi with her signature casual chic style.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “A wise man once spit facts; hear no evil, see no evil so I speak no evil. Also Happy Holi to everyone celebrating.” Check out her Instagram post below.

While many appreciated her gesture, a section of social media users did not take it well. Criticism poured in, with some accusing her of “trying too hard to gain Indian audience attention”, while others slammed her for wearing a bindi during Ramzan. Several even announced that they were unfollowing her.

A user commented, “Astagfirullah! Ramzan me ye sab. I regret that she was ever my favorite.” Another wrote, “I don’t want to follow someone who distracts our generation. I’m doing my part and unfollowing.”

On the work front, she is all set to make her Indian film debut in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh, slated for release in June 2025. Hania was last seen in global hit Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.