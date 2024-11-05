Hania Aamir says goodbye to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Yumna Zaidi reacts

Islamabad: As the trending drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ preps up to air its lat episode today, lead actress Hania Aamir, known for her portrayal of Sharjeena, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt farewell message. Accompanied by behind-the-scenes glimpses, she expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable experience on set.

“Twenty photos are not enough to capture the beautiful time I’ve had,” Aamir wrote. “Every single person gave it their all. I could not have asked for better professionals to work with. What a journey it has been. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this project. It was an absolute pleasure to work with some of the greats! Though I couldn’t find pictures with some of my lovely cast members, they are very close to my heart.”

Aamir also extended her appreciation to the fans: “Thank you for loving us so much! To everyone who watched, appreciated, and binged our work, I love you! Your time spent creating content for us means everything. Thank you for sticking by us through these weeks! Your love is everything for me. This beautiful journey is coming to an end, and I cannot thank my audience enough for their warmth. You have all been so kind. I hope you enjoy the last episode. We’ve had a blast entertaining you. See you soon. Love, Sharjeena.”

Fellow actress Yumna Zaidi commented on Aamir’s post, offering her congratulations: “Har jagah cha jany k liye boht boht mubarak baad. Congratulations to you and the whole team.”

Fahad Mustafa, who also stars in the drama, shared his emotions as the series draws to a close. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. As ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ comes to a close, I find myself feeling many emotions, but mostly… gratitude. The love you’ve all shown me and this project has truly overwhelmed me,” he stated. Mustafa reflected on the incredible journey of bringing his character to life: “Your energy, your enthusiasm, your love — it’s what kept me going through the highs and lows. I’m honestly speechless.”

Fans can look forward to the final episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which is set to air across cinemas today, November 5 in Pakistani followed by YouTube premiere.