Hania Aamir to romance Nameer Khan next, Pakistani drama details

Karachi: Ever since Meri Zindagi Hai Tu wrapped up earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir would choose next. While speculation around her upcoming project has been doing the rounds for weeks, a major update has now added to the excitement.

Hania Aamir’s upcoming Pakistani drama details

According to the latest buzz, rising Pakistani actor Nameer Khan has been finalised as the male lead opposite Hania Aamir in director Badar Mehmood’s upcoming Geo TV drama, reportedly titled Fanaa. The fresh pairing has already sparked curiosity among drama lovers, with many eager to see the chemistry the duo will bring to the small screen.

Interestingly, reports suggest that the project was initially offered to Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania’s Meri Zindagi Hai Tu co-star. However, the actor is said to have turned down the offer for reasons that remain unknown.

Who is Nameer Khan?

For those unfamiliar with Nameer Khan, the young actor has quickly emerged as one of Pakistan’s most promising talents. He first grabbed attention with his role as Rayyan Jaffar in Mein (2023), before earning widespread praise for his emotionally layered performance as Ammar in Qarz-e-Jaan (2024–25). Known for his versatility, Nameer later surprised audiences with his comic timing in the Eid telefilm Badru Chacha Ka Makaan. He is also set to appear in Aik Aur Pakeezah alongside Sehar Khan.

With Hania Aamir’s immense popularity and Nameer Khan’s rising stardom, Fanaa is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of 2026.

Now, all eyes are on this new on-screen jodi. Will Hania and Nameer create magic together? Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out.