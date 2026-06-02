Islamabad: Ever since the blockbuster Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu came to an end, fans have been eagerly waiting to know what actor Hania Aamir has planned next.

Soon after the drama wrapped up, reports of Hania reuniting with Bilal Abbas Khan for another project started circulating online. However, there was no official confirmation from the makers.

Now, fresh details about Hania Aamir’s upcoming drama have surfaced.

According to critic Ejaz Waris, Hania is set to begin shooting for a brand-new drama serial this weekend. The project will reportedly be directed by Badar Mehmood, who earned widespread praise for the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and will air on Geo Entertainment.

The drama is said to be written by acclaimed screenwriter Zanjabeel Asim Shah. While the title has not been officially announced, Ejaz confirmed that the tentative title is Fanaa.

Earlier, Bilal Abbas Khan was reportedly in talks to play the male lead opposite Hania. However, sources claim that discussions did not work out, and the makers are currently searching for another actor for the role.

The name of the male lead is expected to be revealed soon.

Buzz has it that the drama is likely to premiere before the end of 2026. More details regarding the cast, storyline and release date are still awaited.

With Hania Aamir returning to television after the success of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, excitement among fans is already building for what could be one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of the year.