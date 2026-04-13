Islamabad: Looks like fans of Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir are in for a treat once again. The latest buzz suggests that the popular on-screen duo is in talks to reunite for a new drama, following the massive success of their recent project Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, where they won hearts as Dr Ayra and Kamyaar.

According to industry insiders, Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir are being considered for a Geo TV drama. While discussions are currently underway, an official announcement is expected soon. It is believed that both actors have been finalised as the lead pair, further fuelling excitement among fans.

The upcoming drama is reportedly set to be directed by Badar Mehmood, who is known for delivering major hits like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Cheekh. If confirmed, this collaboration is expected to be one of the most anticipated projects on television.

Interestingly, this will mark Bilal and Hania’s first project together on Geo TV. Their previous outing, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, was aired on ARY Digital and received widespread acclaim.

While the talks are still in the early stages, fans are already buzzing with excitement and eagerly waiting for more details, including the supporting cast and storyline.

Hania Aamir is one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, known for her performances in hit dramas like Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and Ishqiya. She enjoys a massive fan following for her vibrant personality and strong screen presence.

Bilal Abbas Khan, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation. He has delivered powerful performances in dramas such as Ishq Murshid, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Cheekh, Balaa, and Kuch Ankahi.

For now, all eyes are on the official confirmation as fans hope to see this beloved duo recreate their magic on screen once again.